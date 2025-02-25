Vivek Ramaswamy announces bid for Ohio governor in 2026 race

Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his bid for Ohio governor, marking his first run for statewide office.

The announcement, made on Monday at a rally in his hometown of Cincinnati, positions Ramaswamy as a key contender in the 2026 Republican primary.

Ramaswamy, 39, gained national prominence during his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and later as a Trump appointee in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside Elon Musk, before resigning just hours after Trump took office.

“I spent most of last year working tirelessly to help send Donald Trump back to the White House,” Ramaswamy said during the announcement. “But this is not a one-man job.”

“I am honored to announce my candidacy to serve as the next governor of the state of Ohio,” Ramaswamy declared. “We will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country, where we embrace capitalism and meritocracy instead of apologizing for it. I will lead Ohio to be the state of excellence in America.”

In his speech, Ramaswamy outlined his priorities for Ohio, emphasizing economic growth, education reform, and combating what he calls “woke ideology” in schools and businesses. He pledged to cut taxes, reduce regulations, and implement school choice policies.

Ohio’s current governor, Republican Mike DeWine, is ineligible for re-election in 2026 due to term limits. The race is expected to be highly competitive, with Attorney General Dave Yost and former state Senator Heather Brazell-Hill already declaring their candidacies for the Republican nomination.