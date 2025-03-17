Deputy killed in crash while responding to stolen vehicle report in southern California

A sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in Southern California, according to officials.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory around noon Monday, warning of heavy police presence and traffic delays near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado in Victorville due to a collision.

During a briefing, officials said a deputy responding to the incident was involved in the collision. The deputy sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash, and its driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Aerial footage from KABC showed the deputy’s body covered with an American flag and the heavily damaged patrol vehicle, which appeared to have been split in half.

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the stolen vehicle, according to KABC, and are expected to release additional details soon.