Georgia child abducted by non-custodial mother in 2017 found safe in Colorado

A 14-year-old boy who had been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother and missing for more than seven years was found in Colorado, authorities confirmed.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced the recovery of Abdul Aziz Khan on Wednesday, following a collaborative effort with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kenner Police Department from Louisiana, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The case unfolded on February 23, when Douglas County deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at a vacant home listed for sale on Kelliwood Way in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The homeowner, monitoring security cameras, observed suspicious activity and alerted authorities.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found two children inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. Shortly afterward, a man and a woman exited the home, claiming to be associated with a realtor. Authorities stated that the individuals’ story began to unravel as deputies and dispatchers worked for four hours to verify their identities.

The female was identified as 40-year-old Rabia Khalid, who had an active warrant for felony kidnapping. Further investigation confirmed that one of the children at the scene was Abdul Aziz Khan, who had been abducted from Atlanta, Georgia, on November 27, 2017.

According to law enforcement, Khalid, a non-custodial parent, allegedly took her son and had been on the run for years. Khalid was charged with second-degree kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities, and trespassing. Also arrested was 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois, who was booked on the same charges. Bond for both individuals was set at one million dollars each.

The two children found at the scene were taken into protective custody. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the younger child and said they believe Khalid and Bourgeois were traveling all over the country with the children before being caught.

“Our deputies responded to what initially seemed like a routine trespass call, but through sharp attention to detail and tenacity, they uncovered the truth,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “Their ability to recognize the discrepancies in the suspects’ story and to follow the leads, even when the situation seemed unclear, ultimately led to the safe recovery of a child who had been missing for seven long years.”

Aziz’s family released a statement expressing relief and gratitude. “We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years.”

“We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case,” the family said. “Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

U.S. Marshal Enix Smith III for the Eastern District of Louisiana thanked the authorities in Douglas County for their swift and effective actions. He also acknowledged the role of NCMEC, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, and Crimestoppers GNO in bringing public attention to the case.

Authorities confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing as they continue gathering information to fully resolve the case.