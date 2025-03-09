Legal
Indiana man shot by agents after brandishing firearm near White House
An Indiana man was shot by Secret Service agents near the White House after brandishing a firearm, the agency announced. The suspect was hospitalized, and his condition is unknown.
Earlier on Saturday, local police alerted the Secret Service about a suicidal individual who may have been traveling to Washington, D.C., from Indiana, according to Uniform Division Chief Michael A. Buck in a statement.
Around midnight, agents located the suspect’s parked vehicle near 17th and F Streets NW, just a block from the White House.
Officers then spotted a man nearby who matched the suspect’s description. As they approached, the individual brandished a firearm, prompting Secret Service personnel to open fire.
The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Andrew Dawson, who reportedly sought to die by “suicide by cop” and was armed with a BB gun, according to The New York Times, citing a law enforcement bulletin.
Dawson was transported to a hospital following the confrontation, and his condition remains unknown. No Secret Service personnel were injured in the incident.
