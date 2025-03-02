Legal
Journalist killed in Mexico, marking third media murder this year in the country
A Mexican journalist has been killed in an armed attack in central Mexico, according to officials and local media. The photojournalist had previously been threatened.
Kristian Uriel Zavala was murdered early Sunday morning in the municipality of Silao, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, according to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC). He was killed alongside another person inside a car in the locality of Condado de La Pila.
Officers discovered a 2024 Nissan Sentra with bullet impacts on the windshield at 1:22 a.m. Inside the vehicle, two young men were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to the SSC report. The other victim was identified as 22-year-old Axel N.
“The government of Silao extends its condolences and joins in the grief of the families of Axel and Kristian, who belonged to the union of communicators of this municipality,” the statement said.
Zavala collaborated with crime news outlets in Silao, working as a photojournalist at Reporte Silao and managing the Facebook media outlet Silaoense Mx. In 2021, he requested protection from the state government due to threats he had received, according to El Universal.
Zavala’s murder is the third journalist killing recorded in 2025. In January, two journalists were killed in separate incidents in Mexico. Cayetano de Jesús Guerrero, deputy director of the digital media Global México, which covered politics and violence, was killed inside a vehicle while in a parking lot in the State of Mexico. He had been under government protection since 2014.
Just over a week later, Alejandro Gallegos León, director of La Voz del Pueblo and an academic and legal advisor, was found dead along a road in Tabasco shortly after being reported missing.
Mexico ranks among the most dangerous countries for journalists. In its 2024 annual report, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) stated that Mexico remains one of the most violent places for reporters outside of war zones, accounting for 30% of all journalist disappearances worldwide over the past decade.
“Almost one hundred journalists are currently missing around the world, and more than a quarter of them have disappeared in the last 10 years. Mexico stands out as the most dangerous country, accounting for over 30% of all cases of missing journalists,” the report said, citing unidentified armed groups as the leading cause.
Journalist killed in Mexico, marking third media murder this year in the country
Georgia Amber Alert: newborn Milan Simpson abducted in John Creek
Pope Francis remains stable after bronchospasm crisis, Vatican says
State of emergency declared in South Carolina amid wildfires
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Illinois Amber Alert: Tristen Gaters abducted in Chicago
-
Business1 week ago
Trump plans executive order to put USPS under federal control
-
Health3 days ago
WHO investigates cause of illness in the DRC as nearly 1,100 fall sick, 60 dead
-
US News1 week ago
7 injured in barbecue explosion at Kaanapali resort in Hawaii
-
US News1 day ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after bird strike
-
US News1 week ago
3 dead, 2 injured after boat capsizes off Staten Island, NY
-
US News1 week ago
Helicopter crash on Idaho’s Ririe Reservoir leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
-
World5 days ago
Military plane crashes in Sudan, leaving multiple dead and injured