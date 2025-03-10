Mark Carney elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party

Mark Carney has been elected leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, officially succeeding Justin Trudeau and becoming the party’s candidate for the upcoming federal elections.

Carney, 59, secured victory with more than 85 percent of the vote, defeating former finance minister Chrystia Freeland.

In his acceptance speech, Carney emphasized the need for unity and resilience, particularly in response to growing economic pressures. He stated that his government would prioritize fiscal responsibility, social justice, and expanding international trade relationships, while also eliminating the carbon tax and capital gains tax.

“My government will put into action our plan to build a stronger economy, to create new trading relationships with reliable trading partners, and to secure our borders,” Carney said.

Carney’s leadership comes at a time of economic uncertainty in Canada, including heightened tensions with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on Canadian imports and has repeatedly stated that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state.

“There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy. Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living,” Carney said. “He is attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed. And we won’t.”

Carney stated that under his leadership, Canada will maintain retaliatory tariffs designed to have “maximum impact in the United States” until “the Americans show us respect.”

“Canada will never be a part of America in any way, shape, or form. We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney added. “So to the Americans, they should make no mistake—in trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”

Justin Trudeau, who led the Liberal Party since 2013 and served as prime minister since 2015, stepped down amid internal party divisions and declining approval ratings. He will remain Canada’s prime minister until the next federal elections, expected later this year, with speculation that Carney may call for a snap election.