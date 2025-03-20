Police investigate attempted child abduction near elementary school in New Jersey

Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred Wednesday morning at an elementary school in New Jersey, according to officials. The child escaped after stabbing the suspect with a pencil.

Officers from the Berlin Township Police Department responded to a call at John F. Kennedy Elementary School after an 8-year-old girl reported an abduction attempt while walking to school, officials said. The incident took place at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the area of Washington and Grove Avenues.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect approached the child from behind and attempted to grab her, but the girl was able to fight back and escape. She reported to school staff that she stabbed the suspect in the face with a pencil before running to safety. Officials said the child was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as an African American male with dark skin and a dark beard, wearing black clothes and a baseball cap with an unknown symbol. Law enforcement officials say he may have a facial injury due to the child’s resistance.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Berlin Township Police are actively investigating and have urged the public to remain vigilant.

Local authorities are asking anyone with information or who may have seen suspicious individuals or activity in the area to contact Detective William DeFoney of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 952-7460 or Detective Sergeant Colin Kelbaugh of the Berlin Township Police Department at (856) 767-5878, ext. 668.