World
Pope Francis remains stable after bronchospasm crisis, Vatican says
Pope Francis’ condition remains stable following a bronchospasm crisis and a period of critical illness initially caused by a respiratory tract infection, according to an update from the Vatican.
In a press release on Saturday, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ health following his hospitalization more than two weeks ago. The statement said that the Pope’s condition has remained stable.
The Pope has alternated between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of high-flow oxygen therapy, with his blood flow remaining stable, according to the update.
“The Holy Father is always alert and lucid,” the Vatican said. “In the afternoon, he received the Eucharist, then devoted himself to prayer.”
The update also indicated that the Pope has continued to eat and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy. He has not suffered any additional episodes of bronchospasm.
The Holy See Press Office reported on Friday that Pope Francis had experienced a bronchospasm crisis, which led to vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition. He was promptly broncho-aspirated, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation was initiated following the episode.
Pope Francis, 88, was deemed in critical condition on February 22 after experiencing a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which required high-flow oxygen therapy.
He remains hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Following his admission, test results confirmed that he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which began with a fever upon his hospitalization on February 14.
