Pope Francis suffered respiratory complications, Vatican says

Pope Francis has suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency but has remained “alert, oriented, and cooperative at all times,” according to the Vatican.

In a press release on Monday, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ health following his hospitalization more than two weeks ago. The statement said the Pope experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus, leading to bronchospasm.

As a result, two bronchoscopies were performed to aspirate copious secretions, the update stated. It also noted that the Pope continued receiving non-invasive mechanical ventilation in the afternoon.

The Holy See Press Office initially reported on Friday that Pope Francis had suffered a bronchospasm crisis, which led to vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition.

He was promptly broncho-aspirated, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation was initiated following Friday’s episode. No other respiratory issues were reported until today.

Pope Francis, 88, was deemed in critical condition on February 22 after experiencing a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which required high-flow oxygen therapy.

He remains hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Following his admission, test results confirmed that he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which began with a fever upon his hospitalization on February 14.