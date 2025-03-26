U.S. launches new airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed it carried out multiple airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia on Tuesday in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

The strikes took place on Tuesday in the Golis Mountains, a remote and mountainous region in northern Somalia that has served as a stronghold for the Islamic State’s affiliate in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement, AFRICOM said the initial assessment is that multiple ISIS-Somalia operatives were killed and that no civilian casualties were reported.

“ISIS-Somalia has proved both its will and capability to attack U.S. and partner forces,” the command said. “This group’s malicious efforts threaten U.S. security interests.”

Article continues below the player

Tuesday’s operation is the latest in a series of strikes targeting ISIS-affiliated fighters in Somalia. Since February 1—just weeks after President Donald Trump’s return to office—AFRICOM has conducted at least four operations involving airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia, as well as several others targeting the al-Qaeda-linked group al-Shabaab.

The February 1 airstrike killed 14 militants, including Ahmed Maeleninine, a senior ISIS-Somalia recruiter and financier described by officials as a key external operations leader responsible for deploying jihadists into the United States and Europe. That strike, also conducted in the Golis Mountains, targeted a network of cave complexes used by senior ISIS leadership.

ISIS-Somalia was formed in 2015 by former members of al-Shabaab and has since established itself as a significant regional threat. Intelligence assessments have estimated the group’s strength at between 600 and 1,500 fighters, depending on foreign recruitment and alliances with other militant factions.

The terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a string of targeted assassinations, bombings, and attacks against Somali and international forces.

AFRICOM did not disclose specific details of Tuesday’s strikes, citing operational security.