1 dead, 5 injured in shooting during Memphis anti-violence meeting
One person was killed and five others injured during a shooting at an office park in southeast Memphis, Tennessee that was hosting a meeting of a community violence intervention group, police and local media said.
The Memphis Police Department said officers responded to the 4000 block of South Mendenhall Road at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday and found six male victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Four of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-critical injuries, and one was transported in critical condition. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to FOX13 Memphis, a spokesperson for Memphis Allies confirmed that the shooting occurred during one of their meetings being held at the office park. No additional details were released about the identities of those involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Memphis Allies is a community initiative aimed at reducing gun violence in the city. The program works to identify and support individuals aged 12 to 35 who are at the highest risk of involvement in gun violence.
A spokesperson for Heal 901, a nonprofit organization and partner of Memphis Allies, told local media that it is “very plausible” the incident occurred as a direct result of the intervention work being done there.
No arrests related to the shooting have been reported. Police said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
