2 children abducted by their father in L.A., believed heading to Ukraine via Mexico

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in finding two young siblings who were taken from their school on Tuesday by their biological Ukrainian father, who does not have custody. Authorities say the father has since crossed the border into Mexico and may be trying to reach Ukraine with the children.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 9-year-old Avaora Kolomoeits and her 7-year-old brother, Hrant Kolomoeits, were last seen around 11 a.m. on April 8 at their elementary school in the 13000 block of Hubbard Street in Sylmar. They were picked up by their father, 39-year-old Rodion Kolomoeits, who recently lost custody of the children.

Kolomoeits is believed to be driving a 2016 gray Toyota Prius with California license plate #9PKY966. The vehicle was last seen crossing the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry into Mexico at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Avaora is described as a 9-year-old White female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Her primary language is Russian.

Hrant is a 7-year-old White male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen in a green and blue sweater with black pants. His primary language is also Russian.

The suspect, Rodion Kolomoeits, is a Ukrainian national described as a White male with brown hair and gray eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall. Police believe he may be trying to flee with the children to Ukraine.

Anyone who sees the children, Kolomoeits, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips and information related to the case can also be reported to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mission Division.