4 killed after driver crashes through after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois

Four people were killed when a vehicle crashed through an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police.

The incident happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Monday at the YNOT After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Road, just south of Springfield, police said.

According to the Illinois State Police, a vehicle drove into the east side of the building, striking multiple people outside, before continuing through the structure and hitting additional people inside. The vehicle then exited through the west wall of the building.

Authorities said four people, believed to be between the ages of 4 and 18, died in the crash. Three of the victims were struck outside the building, and one was inside.

Several other individuals were injured and transported to local hospitals, with one person flown by helicopter for treatment.

The driver, identified as the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. No further information about the cause of the crash or the driver’s identity has been released.

Footage from the scene showed large holes on both sides of the building and a black Jeep with heavy front-end damage.

Illinois State Police, working alongside the Chatham Police Department, said the investigation remains active and additional information will be released when available.