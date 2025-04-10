Armed heist at Colombian airport runway halts flights

A highly coordinated heist was reported at a Colombian airport after armed assailants stormed the tarmac to steal a large sum of money being transported by a security vehicle. The incident forced the temporary suspension of operations at Almirante Padilla International Airport in Riohacha, a city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

According to Colombian authorities, two vehicles carrying multiple armed suspects breached the airport’s perimeter in the afternoon, targeting a Brinks armored truck that had either just received or was about to deliver a cash shipment for a Latam airlines flight.

A gunfight broke out next to the aircraft on the runway as the robbers confronted guards, prompting panic among travelers and staff. No injuries were reported.

The robbery took place in full view of passengers, some of whom were aboard planes or waiting in terminal areas. Footage shared online shows moments of the shootout and the getaway.

The incident disrupted airport operations for approximately two hours, with Colombia’s civil aviation authority, Aeronáutica Civil, confirming the suspension due to “an alleged unlawful interference on the ramp.” Flight services resumed later in the day around 5:30 p.m. local time.

Initial reports from Caracol Radio and El Tiempo indicate that the attackers made off with a still undetermined amount of cash contained in more than 20 bags. Four of those bags have since been recovered, and two suspects were captured during a manhunt that extended along the Troncal del Caribe highway.

As they fled, the robbers reportedly dropped oil on the road to thwart pursuing officers on motorcycles. Near an indigenous community, they abandoned and set fire to one of their vehicles, possibly to distract authorities.

One of the stolen bags filled with high-denomination bills was incinerated inside the burning SUV. Locals were seen trying to collect money that blew through the air as the fire consumed the vehicle.

Security forces have launched a large-scale operation across the La Guajira department, deploying military and police units, roadblocks, and air support.

Riohacha Mayor Genaro Redondo told Caracol Noticias that the robbers violated airport security protocols by entering through Gate E1 and confronted personnel involved in a scheduled flight to Bogotá. Colombian government officials have convened an emergency security council to assess the breach and coordinate ongoing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Latam Airlines said in a statement that none of its passengers or crew were harmed, and the aircraft itself sustained no damage. The airline is cooperating with authorities and the airport’s private security concessionaire.