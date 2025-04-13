Explosion levels Austin home, injures 6 and damages dozens of nearby houses

An explosion at a home in northwest Austin, Texas leveled a two-story residence and seriously damaged a neighboring house, injuring six people and causing widespread damage across the area.

According to the Austin Fire Department, emergency crews responded to multiple 911 calls at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Sunday reporting an explosion on Double Spur Loop. When firefighters arrived, they found the house at 10412 completely leveled and a car on fire in the driveway. A second home at 10410 had partially collapsed due to the blast.

Division Chief Wayne Parrish said crews quickly extinguished the car fire and several smaller spot fires in the debris.

One person was rescued from the leveled home and transported for treatment, while another victim trapped in the debris of the adjacent house required extensive extrication efforts.

“We have accounted for everyone from the affected residences,” Parrish said, noting that the fire department is awaiting heavy equipment to assist with debris removal. “This is believed to be an isolated incident.”

The explosion was powerful enough to be heard as far north as Georgetown. Officials said at least 24 homes in the area reported damage.

Captain Shannon Koesterer of Austin-Travis County EMS said a total of six adults were injured. Two victims—one from each of the destroyed homes—were transported in critical condition. Another patient from the primary residence is in serious but stable condition. An additional adult with minor complaints declined transportation. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries; one was taken to a hospital while the other refused further treatment.

Koesterer described the injuries as ranging from burns to fractures. Updates on the conditions of the hospitalized patients are expected later.

Officials confirmed there was no gas service to the property and that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.