Planes clip wings at Reagan National Airport while lawmakers were on board

Two American Airlines planes made contact on a taxiway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, causing minor damage but no reported injuries. Several members of Congress were on board one of the planes.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday when the wingtip of American Airlines Flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ900 headed to Charleston, South Carolina, struck the wing of American Airlines Flight 4522, an Embraer E175 bound for JFK International Airport in New York, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Lawmakers on Flight 4522 shared updates on social media shortly after the incident. “While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). “Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety.”

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), who was also on board, said, “Serving in Congress has come with some once-in-a-lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) confirmed she was also on board and thanked those who reached out with concerns: “Fortunately, everyone is okay & we’re heading back to New York soon,” she said in a post.

The event comes just over two months after a tragic mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport, when an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing all 67 people on board both aircraft.