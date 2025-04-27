Shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina leaves 11 injured; suspect killed by police

At least 11 people were injured and an alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police after a disturbance led to gunfire near a popular tourist area in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, an area with touristic attractions and gift shops, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers on patrol witnessed a disturbance involving multiple individuals when one person began firing a weapon.

“At that time, based on the immediate threat, one of our officers responded by discharging their firearm,” police said, adding that the officer involved was not injured.

The individual who was struck has been identified as 18-year-old Jerrius Davis of Bennettsville, according to Myrtle Beach Sun News, citing Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

A total of 11 people sustained injuries during the incident and are receiving medical treatment, police added. The extent and nature of the injuries were not immediately clear.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has launched an independent investigation into the shooting, as is standard procedure, while Myrtle Beach police conduct an internal review. Authorities have urged anyone with information or video footage to contact SLED or Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.