Legal
Shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina leaves 11 injured; suspect killed by police
At least 11 people were injured and an alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police after a disturbance led to gunfire near a popular tourist area in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to officials.
The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, an area with touristic attractions and gift shops, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Officers on patrol witnessed a disturbance involving multiple individuals when one person began firing a weapon.
“At that time, based on the immediate threat, one of our officers responded by discharging their firearm,” police said, adding that the officer involved was not injured.
The individual who was struck has been identified as 18-year-old Jerrius Davis of Bennettsville, according to Myrtle Beach Sun News, citing Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
A total of 11 people sustained injuries during the incident and are receiving medical treatment, police added. The extent and nature of the injuries were not immediately clear.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has launched an independent investigation into the shooting, as is standard procedure, while Myrtle Beach police conduct an internal review. Authorities have urged anyone with information or video footage to contact SLED or Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina leaves 11 injured; suspect killed by police
Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs nightclub raid
North Korea confirms soldiers were sent to Russia to fight Ukrainian forces
Death toll rises to 11 after driver crashes into festival crowd in Vancouver
Most Viewed
-
World20 hours ago
At least 9 people killed after man drives SUV into Vancouver street festival
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Australia; shaking felt in Sydney
-
US News3 days ago
Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland killed in plane crash at Langley AFB
-
Legal3 days ago
Inmate dies following altercation at USP Pollock in Louisiana
-
World6 days ago
Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalized with breathing difficulties
-
Legal5 days ago
Florida Amber Alert: Liam Smith reportedly abducted in Miami Gardens
-
Health1 week ago
Mexico H5N1 bird flu death linked to D1.1 genotype