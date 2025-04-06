Tanker truck explodes on Brazilian highway, engulfing 27 vehicles in flames

At least 27 vehicles were engulfed in flames after a tanker truck carrying ethanol overturned and exploded on a major highway in southern Brazil, according to local media and officials. The accident left five people injured.

The incident occurred around 1:37 p.m. local time on a stretch of the BR-101 highway near the city of Palhoça, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, according to the fire department. The crash triggered a massive blaze that quickly spread to nearby vehicles, including 24 cars and three large trucks.

The driver of the overturned ethanol tanker and his wife suffered burns to their arms and legs and were taken to a local medical facility, according to G1, citing firefighters. The man sustained burns on approximately 30% of his body, while the woman suffered burns on about 20%. Three other people with burn injuries were transported by ambulance, though their conditions have not been disclosed.

Emergency teams on the scene included 36 firefighters, police, civil defense personnel, and multiple ambulances. Authorities reported that another truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) had been stopped behind the ethanol tanker at the time of the accident but was safely moved before the fire could spread.

By early evening, emergency crews were still working to extinguish hot spots and begin clearing damaged vehicles and scorched roadside vegetation. Cleanup operations included the removal of fire-damaged trees along the edge of the highway.

Officials said the road would remain closed until further notice as work continued to remove debris and ensure the area was safe for reopening. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.