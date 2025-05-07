US Embassy in Honduras warns of mass shooting threat in Tegucigalpa

The U.S. Embassy in Honduras issued a security alert on Tuesday warning of a potential mass shooting threat in the capital city of Tegucigalpa.

According to the alert, the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa has received information about a possible attack planned for Tuesday, with a second threat reportedly made for May 16. The alert lists three potential targets: the Elliot Dover Christian School, the Centro Cívico, and an unnamed shopping mall, all located in the capital.

While there is no indication that U.S. citizens are specifically being targeted, the embassy said it is required by U.S. law to notify American citizens of such threats and has instructed its personnel to avoid those locations.

“U.S. citizens are strongly urged to also avoid these locations,” the statement said. “The Embassy is cooperating with Honduran police in investigating this threat.”

In response, Honduras’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina confirmed that the government has received the information through appropriate diplomatic and security channels and is treating the threat with seriousness and urgency.

Reina said the alert was immediately shared with the Secretariat of Security (SSEGURIDADHN) and the Armed Forces (SEDENA) for investigation and prevention efforts.

In a statement, Reina expressed concern about the intent to incite fear and instability, particularly during an election year, and linked the tactic to past efforts by criminal and political groups to manipulate public perception and disrupt national governance. “The necessary investigations will be carried out to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

Authorities have not released further details about the nature of the threat.