3 dead in shooting outside Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma

Three people have been killed in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, local officials and witnesses say. The suspect is believed to be among those killed and a motive was not immediately known.

The incident happened at about 9:53 a.m. on Monday when officers were called for a shooting outside the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 81, about 65 miles (105 km) southwest of Oklahoma City. Only few details were immediately available.

“We have three individuals that are deceased. We have two white males and a white female,” Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said. “Two of the victims are inside a vehicle, one is outside the vehicle. And at this point that’s about all we do know.”

Details about the circumstances of Monday’s shooting, including a possible motive, were not immediately known. Area schools were initially put on lockdown, but this was lifted at 10:30 a.m. when police issued the all-clear.

Walmart stores have witnessed a number of shootings over the past few months.

A man who described himself as a white nationalist opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, on August 3, killing 22 people and injuring 24 in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. A few days earlier, two people were killed when a former colleague opened fire at a Walmart store in Southaven, Mississippi.

