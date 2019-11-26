US News
2 people shot at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California
Police and other emergency services in California are responding to a shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, local officials and witnesses say. At least two people were shot and the mall is on lockdown.
The incident began just after 6 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for an active shooter at the mall off State Route 99. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
Bakersfield police confirm that two people, both believed to be juveniles, were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. A large number of emergency services were called to the scene while offered worked to secure the area.
Police are searching for the suspect.
WATCH: Gunfire erupts at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California; at least 2 people shot pic.twitter.com/FZGoGAxgci— BNO News (@BNONews) November 26, 2019
