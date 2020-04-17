Video
New footage shows 2019 plane crash at Moscow airport
New footage shows the crash-landing of Aeroflot Flight 1492, which burst into flames as it tried to make an emergency landing at a Moscow airport on May 5, 2019. The crash killed 41 people, including 40 passengers and 1 crew member. Thirty-seven others, some of whom were injured, survived.
The plane, a Sukhoi Superjet 100, had taken off from Sheremetyevo Airport for a flight to Murmansk in northwest Russia when it declared an emergency. Investigators have accused the captain, Denis Evdokimov, of negligence after finding that the evidence does not support his statement about a possible malfunction.
New footage shows 2019 plane crash at Moscow airport
