Tracking coronavirus: Map, data and timeline

The table below shows confirmed cases of coronavirus (officially known as SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV) around the world. Each figure is verified by our team through local health departments or local media. You can find a distribution map and a timeline with a list of recent updates below the table.

Diamond Princess: Cases are not included in the Japanese government’s official count. 380 of the 696 were asymptomatic. 14 are U.S. citizens whose test results weren’t known until they left the ship. The total does not include 3 employees of Japan’s Health Ministry and 1 staff member of Japan’s Cabinet Secretariat, all of whom were infected while working on the ship. It does also not include people who tested positive upon returning home: 45 people in the U.S., 10 in Australia (one of whom died), 4 in the UK, 5 in Hong Kong, 3 in Israel, and 2 in Japan.

Denmark: The total includes 169 cases in the Faroe Islands.

France includes Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, French Guiana, Martinique, Mayotte, and Réunion. It does not include French Polynesia, which is listed separately.

The United Kingdom includes England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, and the Cayman Islands are listed separately.

Note: Due to the high number of new cases, it may take several days before new locations appear on the map.

Black: Cities with 1,000 or more cases

Purple: Cities with 100 or more cases

Red: Cities with 20 or more cases

Orange: Less than 20 cases

Diamond shape: Cities with deaths

Timeline for major updates (GMT)

Timeline shows updates from the most-affected countries or which have at least 50 new cases or 5 new deaths. Countries or regions reporting their first cases or deaths are also included, as are cases which are notable for another reason.

1 April

22:25: 376 new cases and 11 new deaths in Colorado, United States. (Source)

22:23: Adam Schlesinger, a founding member of the band Fountains of Wayne, has died of coronavirus complications. He was 52 years old. (Source 1, Source 2)

21:57: 235 new deaths in New York City, New York state, United States. (Source)

21:45: 847 new cases and 22 new deaths in California, United States. (Source)

21:15: 1,939 new cases and 256 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

20:43: 58 new cases and 1 new death in Cyprus. (Source)

20:35: 903 new cases and 24 new deaths in Brazil. (Source)

20:29: 6 new deaths in Romania. (Source 1, Source 2, Source 3)

20:23: 131 new cases and 14 new deaths in Algeria. (Source)

20:21: 210 new cases and 4 new deaths in South Carolina, United States. (Source)

20:18: 149 new cases and 3 new deaths in Ukraine. (Source)

20:14: First death in Isle of Man. (Source)

20:03: 159 new cases and 1 new death in Colombia. (Source)

20:00: 78 new cases in Rhode Island, United States. (Source)

19:59: 134 new cases and 7 new deaths in Poland. (Source)

19:56: 1,118 new cases and 33 new deaths in Massachusetts, United States. (Source)

19:51: 986 new cases and 42 new deaths in Illinois, United States. (Source)

19:50: 141 new cases and 6 new deaths in Luxembourg. (Source)

19:45: 70 new cases and 1 new death in Moldova. (Source)

19:37: 646 new cases and 10 new deaths in Switzerland. (Source)

19:30: 429 new cases and 16 new deaths in Connecticut, United States. One of the deaths was a 6-week-old baby who was brought unresponsive to a local hospital and could not be revived. This is believed to be the world’s youngest victim. (Source 1, Source 2)

19:22: 43 new cases and 78 new deaths in Spain. (Source)

19:21: 60 new cases and 5 new deaths in Minnesota, United States. (Source)

19:20: 125 new cases and 2 new deaths in Utah, United Kingdom. (Source)

19:17: 136 new cases and 2 new deaths in Mississippi, United States. (Source)

19:16: 61 new cases and 4 new deaths in Alabama, United States. (Source)

19:14: 166 new cases in Nevada, United States. (Source)

19:14: 234 new cases and 7 new deaths in Virginia, United States. (Source)

19:12: 254 new cases and 4 new deaths in Missouri, United States. (Source)

19:11: 199 new cases and 6 new deaths in Wisconsin, United States. (Source)

19:10: 348 new cases and 10 new deaths in Ohio, United States. (Source)

19:04: 294 new cases and 1 new death in Tennessee, United States. (Source)

19:03: 74 new cases in Singapore. (Source)

19:02: 521 new cases and 14 new deaths in Georgia, United States. (Source)

18:47: 1,719 new cases and 78 new deaths in Michigan, United States. (Source)

18:38: 4,861 new cases and 509 new deaths in France. (Source)

18:18: 446 new cases and 14 new deaths in Ecuador. (Source)

18:13: 124 new cases and 5 new deaths in Arizona, United States. (Source)

18:07: 154 new cases and 7 new deaths in Oklahoma, United States. (Source)

18:03: 52 new cases and 2 new deaths in Iowa, United States. (Source 1, Source 2)

18:00: 116 new cases and 3 new deaths in Brazil. (Source)

17:55: 212 new cases and 14 new deaths in Ireland. (Source)

17:53: 198 new cases and 3 new deaths in India. (Source)

17:45: 258 new cases in Peru. (Source)

17:26: 2,148 new cases and 63 new deaths in Turkey. (Source)

17:19: 116 new cases and 1 new death in California, United States. (Source)

17:18: 3,559 new cases and 88 new deaths in New Jersey, United States. (Source)

17:05: 1,187 new cases and 34 new deaths in Louisiana, United States. (Source)

17:00: 214 new cases and 2 new deaths in Florida, United States. (Source)

16:25: 7,729 new cases and 227 new deaths in New York state, United States. Compared to the same time yesterday, there were 7,917 new cases and 391 new deaths. (Source)

16:14: 4,446 new cases and 712 new deaths in Italy. Compared to yesterday at the same time, there were 4,782 new cases and 727 new deaths. (Source)

16:01: 844 new cases and 7 new deaths in Pennsylvania, United States. (Source)

14:39: Numerous locations have been updated:

– 51 new cases in Hong Kong

– First death in Mauritania

– First death in St. Maarten

– First death in El Salvador

– First death in Northern Cyprus

– 91 new cases in Cameroon *

– 51 new cases and 1 death in Afghanistan

– 65 new cases and 1 death in Belarus

– First death in Ivory Coast

– First deaths in Kazakhstan

– 89 new cases in Armenia

– 53 new cases and 3 new deaths in UAE

– 64 new cases and 4 new deaths in Iraq

– 61 new cases in New Zealand

– 54 new cases and 5 new deaths in Egypt

– 88 new cases and 1 new death in Qatar

– 96 new cases in Croatia

– 160 new cases and 12 new deaths in Serbia

– 85 new cases in Iceland

– 62 new cases in Finland

– 293 new cases in Chile and 4 new deaths

– 239 new cases and 3 new deaths in India

– 157 new cases and 6 new deaths in Saudi Arabia

– 259 new cases and 1 new death in Japan

– 62 new cases and 4 new deaths in Ecuador

– 71 new cases and 1 new death in Poland

– 108 new cases and 14 new deaths in Denmark

– 512 new cases and 59 new deaths in Sweden

– 165 new cases and 6 new deaths in Dominican Republic

– 190 new cases and 4 new deaths in Norway

– 135 new cases in Austria

– 808 new cases and 27 new deaths in Portugal

– 1,019 new cases and 134 new deaths in Netherlands

– 963 new cases and removed 10 deaths in Switzerland

– 1,026 new cases and 19 deaths in Germany

09:42: 2,987 new cases and 138 new deaths in Iran. (Source)

09:35: 6,213 new cases and 589 new deaths in Spain. Compared to yesterday at the same time, there were 7,719 new cases and 864 new deaths. (Source)

09:30: 142 new cases and 2 new deaths in Malaysia. (Source)

09:17: 1,189 new cases and 123 new deaths in Belgium. (Source)

09:15: 695 new cases and 19 new deaths in Germany. (Source)

09:03: 149 new cases and 21 new deaths in Indonesia. (Source)

08:51: 55 new cases and 4 new deaths in Norway. (Source)

08:47: 446 new cases in Austria. (Source)

08:46: 440 new cases and 7 new deaths in Russia. (Source)

08:34: 328 new cases and 8 new deaths in the Czech Republic. (Source)

08:30: 227 new cases and 8 new deaths in the Philippines. (Source)

06:55: 302 new cases and 1 new death in Australia. This includes 150 new cases and 1 new death in New South Wales, 51 new cases in Victoria, 38 new cases in Queensland, 30 new cases in South Australia, 28 new cases in Western Australia, and 5 new cases in Canberra. One previous case in Canberra was discarded after further testing.

06:37: First death in the Northern Mariana Islands, United States. (Source)

06:31: 95 new cases and 1 new death in Brazil. (Source)

06:25: 208 new cases and 9 new deaths in the Dominican Republic. (Source)

06:00: 146 new cases and 3 new deaths in India. (Source)

05:57: 120 new cases and 2 new deaths in Thailand. (Source)

05:42: 163 new cases and 1 new death in Pakistan. (Source)

05:30: 206 new cases and 1 new death in Israel. (Source)

04:00: 88 new cases and 3 new deaths in Argentina. (Source)

04:00: 101 new cases and 3 new deaths in South Korea. (Source)

04:00: China’s National Health Commission reports 35 new cases and 1 new death across the mainland, excluding Hubei province. The death occurred in Shanghai. All but one of the new cases originated in a foreign country. (Source)

04:00: 1 new case and 6 new deaths in Hubei province, China. The new case originated in a foreign country. (Source)

04:00: China’s National Health Commission says it will start reporting asymptomatic cases of coronavirus. While the overall total has not been released, the commission says there are currently 1,367 active, asymptomatic cases and 174 other cases were closed on Tuesday. (Source 1, Source 2)

04:00: 336 new cases and 15 new deaths in Italy. This includes 117 new cases in Piedmont Region and 219 new cases and 15 new deaths in Veneto. NOTE: These cases and deaths will be included in Wednesday’s national update. (Source 1, Source 2)

03:44: 9 new deaths in Nevada, United States. (Source)

03:32: 150 new cases in Tennessee, United States. (Source)

03:00: 188 new cases and 14 new deaths in Georgia, United States. (Source)

02:33: 955 new cases and 23 new deaths in California, United States. (Source)

02:15: 188 new cases in New York state, United States. This includes 115 new cases in Erie County, 55 new cases in Onondaga County, 8 new cases in Monroe County, 6 new cases in Ulster County, and 4 new cases in Orange County.

01:40: 118 new cases and 4 new deaths in Pennsylvania, United States. (Source)

01:31: 53 new cases in Washington state, United States. NOTE: The Washington State Department of Health has not released a statewide update since Sunday, which means the numbers for Washington state are incomplete.

01:19: 121 new cases and 1 new death in Mexico. (Source)

01:02: 344 new cases and 7 new deaths in Texas, United States. (Source)

31 March

30 March

29 March

28 March