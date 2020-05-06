Arizona Amber Alert: Kaleb Smith abducted in Navajo County

An Arizona Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Kaleb Smith after he was allegedly abducted from Holbrook in Navajo County, officials say. The suspect is an unidentified, older man and anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Kaleb was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of N 8th Avenue and W Erie Street in Holbrook, according to the amber alert, which was issued on late Tuesday night. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Kaleb is believed to be in the company of an older, unidentified white male who is possibly between the ages of 50 and 65 with balding hair. They may be traveling in a black 2019 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plate number 7P71B1.

Kaleb is described as a 16-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. The nature of his relationship to the suspect, if any, was not immediately released.

Anyone who sees Kaleb or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Holbrook Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators.

