Florida Amber Alert: Alejandro Ripley abducted in Miami

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley after he was allegedly abducted by two men in Miami, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on Thursday in the area of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued the amber alert just before midnight.

“The child was abducted by two unknown black males driving an unknown light blue 4-door sedan,” the alert said. “One of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and a black bandana as a face bask. He may also have cornrows in his hair.”

Other details about the alleged abduction were not immediately known.









Alejandro is described as a 9-year-old white/Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes. He has a scar on his left leg.

Anyone who sees Alejandro or the suspects is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

This is an amber alert.