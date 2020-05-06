World
Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov found dead in apparent suicide
Russian billionaire Dmitry Bosov, who owned a number of coal companies, has been found dead in an apparent suicide near his home in the Moscow region, local officials say. He was 52 years old.
A spokeswoman for Russia’s Investigative Committee told the Interfax news agency that Bosov was found with a gunshot wound to the head near his home in the town of Usovo. His body was found by relatives.
A law enforcement source told the TASS news agency that investigators believe Bosov had died by suicide. A Glock 19 Gen 4 pistol was found near his body, according to Interfax.
Other details were not immediately known.
According to Forbes magazine, his net worth was estimated to be $1.1 billion at the time of his death. His core asset was Sibanthracite Group, which unites several coal produces in Siberia. He and a partner also co-founded a company called Blackspace.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the U.S. Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, a free and 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources. If you’re in the United Kingdom, call the Samaritans at 116123.
