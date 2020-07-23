Large fire engulfs business in London’s Park Royal area

Advertisment







A large fire has engulfed a tile business in the Park Royal area of West London, causing plumes of smoke which were visible from miles away, officials and witnesses say. Dozens of firefighters have responded to the scene.

The fire began at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday when emergency services were called to a shop with flats above it on Minerva Road, according to the Fire Brigade. Witnesses, however, said the fire happened at a tile business known as Tile Land and there are no flats above it.

The London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines and roughly 80 firefighters were called to the scene. “There is a lot of thick black smoke so please close your doors and windows if you are nearby,” the fire brigade said, adding that it had received more than fifty 999 calls because of the fire.

Footage from the scene showed large plumes of black smoke billowing from the scene, which is next to a bakery and not far from the Asda Park Royal Superstore. There were no immediate reports of injuries.









Fire in Acton Park Royal , this building burnt for the second time pic.twitter.com/7erEWtaNa4 — salman valibeik (@salmanvalibeik) July 23, 2020

Massive fire in park royal/ Acton hope everyone’s ok 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4jC0cMxzZK — Endrit 🇦🇱🇽🇰🇬🇧 (@Light_ef) July 23, 2020

