World
COVID-19 reinfection tracker
The table below shows confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection. The first confirmed case of reinfection was reported in Hong Kong on August 24, and six others were reported later that week. Earlier cases of suspected reinfection could not be confirmed due to a lack of data.
People with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, may continue to test positive for several months without being sick or infectious. A reinfection is confirmed when testing shows each virus’ genetic makeup is different to a degree which cannot be explained through in-vivo evolution.
Reporting on reinfections is limited. If you believe we missed a case, please let us know by sending us an email at [email protected]. You can also reach us on Twitter by sending a DM to @BNODesk.
Definitions
- Reported: The month when the reinfection is publicly reported. Because of the research required to confirm reinfection, the case may have occurred weeks earlier.
- Interval: The number of days between recovery from the first case and the onset of symptoms from the second case, if available. If not available, we use the number of days between testing.
COVID-19 reinfection tracker
Missouri Amber Alert: Newborn girl missing in Laclede County
Florida pastor who dismissed coronavirus as ‘just the flu’ dies
Texas Amber Alert: Klay Guzman abducted in Colorado City
Texas Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted in Palo Pinto County
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Prosecutors announce charges against Michael Avenatti
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
Florida pastor who dismissed coronavirus as ‘just the flu’ dies
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted in Palo Pinto County
-
New3 days ago
Missouri Amber Alert: Newborn girl missing in Laclede County
-
US News1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Klay Guzman abducted in Colorado City
-
World1 week ago
Saskatchewan Amber Alert: Journey Kay abducted in Saskatoon