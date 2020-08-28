COVID-19 reinfection tracker

The table below shows confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection. The first confirmed case of reinfection was reported in Hong Kong on August 24, and six others were reported later that week. Earlier cases of suspected reinfection could not be confirmed due to a lack of data.

People with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, may continue to test positive for several months without being sick or infectious. A reinfection is confirmed when testing shows each virus’ genetic makeup is different to a degree which cannot be explained through in-vivo evolution.

Reporting on reinfections is limited. If you believe we missed a case, please let us know by sending us an email at [email protected]. You can also reach us on Twitter by sending a DM to @BNODesk.

Definitions