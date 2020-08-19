World
Saskatchewan Amber Alert: Journey Kay abducted in Saskatoon
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Journey was found safe.
A Saskatchewan Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Journey Kay after she was allegedly abducted from her home in Saskatoon, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Journey was last seen at her home on Devonshire Crescent in Saskatoon at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect is believed to be an unidentified, Indigenous woman. She is described as having medium-length black hair, a feather or wing tattoo on her right shoulder/chest area, and standing 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a camouflage tank top, black shorts, and black sandals.
Journey is described as a 4-year-old Indigenous female with shoulder-length black hair, standing 2 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a two-tone white and black dress with flowers on the front, and pink sandals with grey soles.
“DO NOT APPROACH the suspect,” police said in the amber alert.
Anyone who sees Journey or the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately. You can also call 1-877-SOAMBER, 1-877-762-6237, or the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
