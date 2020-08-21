Legal
Texas Amber Alert: 2 girls abducted in Palo Pinto County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Natalie Hull and 11-year-old Sarah Hull after they were allegedly abducted in Palo Pinto County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Sarah and Natalie were last seen in the 100 block of Water Plant Road in Santo, a community west of Fort Worth, at 4 a.m. on Thursday. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.
“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the amber alert said.
Both Sarah and Natalie are described as white females with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. Suspect information has not been released.
Anyone who sees Sarah or Natalie is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
We’re working to gather more information.
