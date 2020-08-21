Texas Amber Alert: Klay Guzman abducted in Colorado City

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for Klay Guzman, a 14-month-old boy, after he was abducted in Mitchell County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Klay was last seen at 12 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of N Highway 208 in Colorado City, according to Department of Public Safety. Details about the circumstances of his abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect is 28-year-old Matthew Guzman, who is believed to have taken Klay in a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HKB4110. It’s unknown where he might be taking him.

Law enforcement officials believe Klay to be in “grave or immediate danger,” according to the amber alert.

Matthew is described as a 28-year-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Klay is a 14-month-old white male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees Klay, Matthew, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

