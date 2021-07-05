Small earthquake near Jhajjar, felt in New Delhi

A small but shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 has hit just west of New Delhi, causing tremors to be felt in parts of the capital city, seismologists and residents say.

The earthquake happened at 10:36 p.m. on Monday and was centered about 10 kilometers north of Jhajjar, a city in Haryana state, or 27 kilometers west of Bahadurgarh and 53 kilometers west of Delhi.

A preliminary report from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) put the magnitude at 3.7. It struck about 5 kilometers below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake.

Residents in some parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) reported feeling Monday night’s earthquake. “I felt the bed vibrating as if someone was knocking on it,” one resident in Gurgaon told EMSC.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

