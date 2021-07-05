World
Small earthquake near Jhajjar, felt in New Delhi
A small but shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 has hit just west of New Delhi, causing tremors to be felt in parts of the capital city, seismologists and residents say.
The earthquake happened at 10:36 p.m. on Monday and was centered about 10 kilometers north of Jhajjar, a city in Haryana state, or 27 kilometers west of Bahadurgarh and 53 kilometers west of Delhi.
A preliminary report from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) put the magnitude at 3.7. It struck about 5 kilometers below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake.
Residents in some parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) reported feeling Monday night’s earthquake. “I felt the bed vibrating as if someone was knocking on it,” one resident in Gurgaon told EMSC.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
If you felt the earthquake, let us know where you are and what you experienced by sending us an email: [email protected]
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel ‘seriously ill’ with COVID-19
Small earthquake near Jhajjar, felt in New Delhi
Mud volcano causes large explosion in the Caspian Sea
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel hospitalized with COVID-19
Fireworks accidentally explode on Ocean City, Maryland, beach
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off Hawaii
-
World1 day ago
Mud volcano causes large explosion in the Caspian Sea
-
Politics1 week ago
Abu Dhabi to ban unvaccinated people from most public places
-
US News2 days ago
Fireworks accidentally explode on Ocean City, Maryland, beach
-
World2 days ago
Tajikistan becomes first country to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory
-
Legal4 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Miguel Ramirez abducted from Ennis
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Antonette Rodriguez last seen in San Antonio
-
Breaking News3 days ago
Canada: House fire in Chestermere kills 7, including children