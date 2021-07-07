Breaking News
Tornado injures 10 at U.S. Navy base Kings Bay in Georgia
A tornado hit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in southeast Georgia, just north of Jacksonville, as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the region, injuring at least 10 people, local officials say.
The incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday when a suspected tornado hit Kings Bay, which is a U.S. Navy base near the city of St. Marys in Camden County, about 30 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.
“There are reports of multiple injuries and damage to multiple recreational vehicles in the base RV park, and also reports of damage to buildings and structures on the installation,” the base said in a statement.
Christopher Tucker, a spokesman for the base, said none of the injuries were classified as serious. “At this time we have approximately 10 people injured, 9 of which were transported to local medical facilities,” he said.
Witness Sergio Rodriguez, who posted multiple videos to social media, said the RV park was hit hard. “There’s trailers upside down, trailers in the lake. It’s intense,” he said.
The tornado hit as Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in northern Florida.
@BradNitzWSB @spann Hearing a tornado touched down at Eagle Hammock RV Park around Kings bay sub base. Photos from my cousins Facebook so these are not my photos. Clearly a tornado. pic.twitter.com/9Q1T3aHOfc— Brian D (@BriannAtl35) July 7, 2021
