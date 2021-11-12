New York Amber Alert: Shaina Lackey abducted in Utica

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Shaina was found safe.

A New York Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Shaina Lackey after she was allegedly abducted in Utica, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday when Shaina was reportedly taken near Arthur and Steuben Street in Utica, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.

Shaina is believed to have been taken by two, unidentified white men who were said to be wearing dark clothing with a mask. They are reported to be driving in a white, unspecified vehicle.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” police said in the amber alert.

Shaina is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Ralph Lauren logo, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Shaina is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Utica Police Department at (315) 735-3301 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

We’re working to gather more information.

