Texas Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Medina County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for three young children after they were allegedly abducted by 40-year-old Jonathan Wright in Medina County, local officials say. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Lucas Wright, 9, Ariana Wright, 8, and Jonathan Wright, 11, were last seen at CR 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo in Medina County at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, according to Tuesday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Wright, who’s described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an all-green jacket.

Lucas is described as a 9-year-old white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-green outerwear, L.L. Bean orange, blue, and white undercoat, and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana is described as an 8-year-old white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing all-green outerwear, L.L. Bean purple undercoat, and brown boots with a camo leaf top.

Jonathan is described as an 11-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-green outerwear, L.L. Bean bright blue undercoat, and gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the children is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

