Texas Amber Alert: Hillary Salcedo abducted in Hays County

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has found Hillary at an undisclosed location, and Avila was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo after she was allegedly abducted from Buda in Hays County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Hillary was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Rolling Hills in the city of Buda, according to the amber alert, which was issued on Thursday night. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Hector Avila. He’s described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, according to the amber alert. He has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Hillary is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female with red or auburn hair and black eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt. The nature of her relationship to Avila, if any, was not immediately clear.

Hillary also went missing in October 2021, when the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said she was believed to have run away with her unidentified boyfriend. She was found about five days later and no other details were released at that time.

Anyone who sees Hillary or Avila is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

