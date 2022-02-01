U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján hospitalized after stroke

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke in his home state, his office disclosed on Tuesday. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Carlos Sanchez, the chief of staff to the 49-year-old senator, said Luján went to a hospital in Santa Fe after experiencing dizziness and fatigue last Thursday. He was later transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

“Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance,” Sanchez said in a statement on Tuesday. “As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

Luján remains in hospital but is “resting comfortably” and is expected to make a “full recovery,” Sanchez said. He said the senator’s office remains open and constituent services are being provided without interruption.

Luján, a Democrat, served in the U.S. House of Representative from 2009 to 2020, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate. He also served as the Assistant Speaker during his time in the U.S. House.