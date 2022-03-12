Texas Amber Alert: Addison Alvarez abducted in Robertson County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Addison Alvarez after she was allegedly abducted from Franklin in Robertson County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Friday when Addison was taken from the 500 block of North Main Street in Franklin, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Melissa Salazar. She’s described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. The nature of her relationship to Addison was not immediately released.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It’s unknown where Salazar may be taking the child or how they’re traveling.

Addison is described as a 12-year-old white female with blond hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike Air One’s with a pink checkmark.

Anyone who sees Addison or Salazar is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Franklin Police Department at (979) 828-3444 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

