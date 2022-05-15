At least 5 people shot at church in Laguna Woods, California

UPDATE: At least 5 people were shot, according to CBS LA reporter Michele Gile, who is citing a source. She says one person was killed and four others are injured. Details soon.

Police and other emergency services in California are responding to a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, local officials and witnesses say. There are multiple victims.

Advertisment

The incident began just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for an active shooter at the Geneva Presbyterian Church on Toro Road in Laguna Woods, about 42 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

For breaking news updates, follow us on Twitter or Telegram.

“Multiple victims have been shot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. “We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved.”

Advertisment

The exact number of victims was not immediately clear but the Orange County Fire Authority said it was taking multiple patients to area hospitals.

We’re working to gather more information. A large number of emergency services have been called to the scene while officers work to secure the scene.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.