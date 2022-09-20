BC Amber Alert: 3-year-old Phaivanh abducted in Vancouver

A British Columbia Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala after he was allegedly abducted from BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The amber alert, which was issued on late Monday night, said Phaivanh was last seen at the Children’s Hospital on Oak Street. Details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Jenny Chanthabouala, who is described as an Asian female with glasses and long black dreadlock hair. She was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and brown UGG boots. She was also carrying a red/yellow/turqoise striped messenger bag.

Jenny also has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm. The nature of her relationship to Phaivanh was not specified in Monday’s amber alert.

Phaivanh is described as a 3-year-old male with black hair, standing 2 feet tall. He was last seen wearing grey zip-up blue pants and red shoes. Photos have not been released.

Anyone who sees Jenny or Phaivanh is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Vancouver Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators.

