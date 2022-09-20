Legal
BC Amber Alert: 3-year-old Phaivanh abducted in Vancouver
A British Columbia Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala after he was allegedly abducted from BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The amber alert, which was issued on late Monday night, said Phaivanh was last seen at the Children’s Hospital on Oak Street. Details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
The suspect has been identified as Jenny Chanthabouala, who is described as an Asian female with glasses and long black dreadlock hair. She was last seen wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and brown UGG boots. She was also carrying a red/yellow/turqoise striped messenger bag.
Jenny also has a tattoo sleeve on her right arm. The nature of her relationship to Phaivanh was not specified in Monday’s amber alert.
Phaivanh is described as a 3-year-old male with black hair, standing 2 feet tall. He was last seen wearing grey zip-up blue pants and red shoes. Photos have not been released.
Anyone who sees Jenny or Phaivanh is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Vancouver Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Ebola outbreak in Uganda spreads to other districts
5 injured in shooting at Kennywood in Pennsylvania
Uganda reports 6 new cases of rare Ebola strain
Strong aftershock hits western Mexico, 2 killed
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
Suitcases filled with body parts found at New York apartment
-
World6 days ago
Powerful earthquake hits western Mexico, at least 2 dead
-
World6 days ago
New Zealand raises alert level at Taupo supervolcano
-
Legal20 hours ago
5 injured in shooting at Kennywood in Pennsylvania
-
World6 days ago
Uganda declares outbreak of rare Ebola strain
-
US News4 days ago
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
-
World3 days ago
Uganda reports 6 new cases of rare Ebola strain
-
World4 days ago
Strong aftershock hits western Mexico, 2 killed