World
South Korean missile crashes into base during show of force
The U.S. and South Korea fired five missiles on Wednesday in a show of force against North Korea, but one of them failed shortly after launch and crashed into a military base, officials say.
Each side fired a pair of U.S.-made ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, where they hit mock targets to demonstate the allies’ capability to respond to North Korean provocations, South Korea’s military said.
South Korea also tried to fire a South Korean-made Hyunmoo-2 missile from a military base in Gangneung, but the missile failed shortly after launch and crashed into the base, causing a large fire.
There were no reports of casualties.
The show of force came a day after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan. It flew about 4,600 kilometers (2,860 miles) – further than any North Korean missile to date – before falling into the Pacific Ocean.
🇰🇷🔥Multiple Explosions & fire has been reported at the 18th fighter wing (Gangneung) in South Korea.— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) October 4, 2022
The 18th fighter wing is the closest South Korean airbase to the DMZ. pic.twitter.com/uz2AjLf1sA
BREAKING: Videos and photos provided by the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff show US and ROK combined ATACMS surface-to-surface ballistic missile launches conducted late Tuesday from the east coast city of Gangneung in response to North Korea's missile launch earlier in the day (1/2) pic.twitter.com/hm086sRS86— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) October 4, 2022
Texas Amber Alert: Jada and Tristan Welch abducted in Midlothian
Texas police chief arrested for soliciting a child
Staff member killed in shooting at Detroit-area hotel
Mexican mayor among 20 dead in mass shooting
U.S. issues travel alert for Uganda due to Ebola outbreak
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
Mexican mayor among 20 dead in mass shooting
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Jada and Tristan Welch abducted in Midlothian
-
Legal3 days ago
Staff member killed in shooting at Detroit-area hotel
-
US News4 days ago
U.S. issues travel alert for Uganda due to Ebola outbreak
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas police chief arrested for soliciting a child
-
World5 days ago
North Korea fires missile over Japan, prompting alerts