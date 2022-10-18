Legal
Texas Amber Alert: 5 children missing from Harris County
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The children were found safe and the suspects are in custody.
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 5 children who were last seen in Cypress in Harris County, local officials say. They are believed to be with relatives and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The children were last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 8700 block of Marina Alto Lane in Cypress, a suburb of Houston. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.
The children have been identified as 7-year-old Nicholas Menina, 9-year-old Zayden Menina, 11-year-old Jovion Menina, 11-year-old Javier Menina, and 14-year-old Jarod Menina. Their older brother, 18-year-old Jamerian Robinson, is also missing.
Their mother and stepfather, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, have been identified as suspects in their disappearance. Both are expected to be charged with Injury to a Child, a 1st Degree Felony.
The family may be driving in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate number 234EUF.
Anyone who sees the children, the suspects, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Colorado Amber Alert: A’myah Gordon missing from Aurora
Texas Amber Alert: 5 children missing from Harris County
4 killed in shooting at Woodbridge, Virginia home
Military plane crashes into apartment building in western Russia
At least 13 dead in shooting at military site in western Russia
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 day ago
Military plane crashes into apartment building in western Russia
-
US News5 days ago
5 dead in Raleigh, North Carolina shooting spree
-
Politics6 days ago
French President Macron: ‘We don’t want a world war’
-
World3 days ago
At least 13 dead in shooting at military site in western Russia
-
World1 week ago
Nearly 500 pilot whales die in New Zealand beachings
-
Politics5 days ago
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell
-
Legal1 week ago
Swatting incident at Miami Central High School
-
World1 week ago
Uganda’s capital reports first Ebola death