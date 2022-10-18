Texas Amber Alert: 5 children missing from Harris County

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The children were found safe and the suspects are in custody.

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 5 children who were last seen in Cypress in Harris County, local officials say. They are believed to be with relatives and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The children were last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 8700 block of Marina Alto Lane in Cypress, a suburb of Houston. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The children have been identified as 7-year-old Nicholas Menina, 9-year-old Zayden Menina, 11-year-old Jovion Menina, 11-year-old Javier Menina, and 14-year-old Jarod Menina. Their older brother, 18-year-old Jamerian Robinson, is also missing.

Their mother and stepfather, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, have been identified as suspects in their disappearance. Both are expected to be charged with Injury to a Child, a 1st Degree Felony.

The family may be driving in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate number 234EUF.

Anyone who sees the children, the suspects, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

