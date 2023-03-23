North Carolina Amber Alert: Kayson Monk missing from Greensboro

A North Carolina Amber Alert has been issued for 9-month-old Kayson Monk after he was reported missing from Greensboro, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kayson was last seen on Thursday on Phillipa Avenue in Greensboro, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released.

The child is with Deon Monk, who is described as a 23-year-old black male with black hair in an afro and brown eyes, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and multicolored shorts.

The nature of Deon’s relationship to Kayson was not immediately released.

Deon is believed to have taken the child in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with North Carolina license plates. The vehicle is described as having heavy damage throughout the body with a broken rear window.

Kayson is described as a 9-month-old black male with black curly hair and brown eyes, standing 1 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants, and a grey jacket.

Photos have not been released.

Anyone who sees Kayson or Deon is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.