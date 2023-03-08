Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Haven Barker missing from Trinity County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker from Trinity County who investigators believe could be in danger, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Haven was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, in San Jacinto County, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Details about her disappearance were not immediately released but investigators believe the girl could be in danger.
“Haven is believed to be with her biological mother’s boyfriend, Charles “Chaz” Estep, and possibly her mother, Tamara Barker,” the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief statement.
Estep is described as a 50-year-old American Indian male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. A photo or description for the mother has not been released.
Haven is believed to have been taken in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas license plate number PYS4575. “There are no known destinations or direction of travel at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.
Haven is described as an 8-year-old white female with blond hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds.
Anyone who sees Haven, Estep, the mother or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 642-1424 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert.
