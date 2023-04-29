World
Drone attack hits oil terminal in Crimea
A drone has attacked an oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, causing a massive fire, according to the regional governor. It follows a drone attack in the same region earlier this week.
The latest attack happened on early Saturday morning when an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit an oil depot at Komyshova Bay in the port of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea.
Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said dozens of firefighters were at the scene to bring the level 4 blaze – the highest level – under control. No injuries have been reported.
Razvozhaev called on citizens to remain calm, adding that no residential buildings are near the fire. “Since the the volume of fuel is so large, it will take time to contain the fire,” he said.
Footage from the scene showed large flames at the scene and thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The plumes can be seen as far away as Yevpatoriya, a city nearly 70 kilometers away.
On Monday, Russian officials said two Ukrainian drones attacked the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, but one was destroyed by Russian air defenses and the other one exploded without causing serious damage.
Russia’s Defense Ministry called it a “terrorist attack” and threatened to cancel the Black Sea grain deal, claiming the drones were launched from Odessa in areas designated for the grain initiative. Ukraine has denied this.
BREAKING: Drone attack hits oil terminal in Crimea, according to Russian officials pic.twitter.com/xlmifvW2Qp— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 29, 2023
WATCH: Massive fire after drone hits oil depot in Crimea pic.twitter.com/kCz9Ut01hG— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 29, 2023
Russian occupied Sevastopol after a Ukrainian UAV reportedly struck the oil depot in Kozacha bay.— Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) April 29, 2023
No signs that the fire has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/mGTB3NUvRw
