Meteor lights up the sky over Texas and northern Mexico

A meteor streaked across the sky over Texas and northern Mexico on Friday night, officials and witnesses say, but no impacts were reported. The streak of light was visible for several seconds.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. in Mexico) when the meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere and burned up over the Mexican state of Nuevo León and the U.S. state of Texas.

The civil protection agency in Nuevo León said the meteor was seen across the north and west of the state, particularly in the Monterrey area. There were no reports of any impacts.

“At the moment there are no damages in any municipality of the state,” the civil protection agency said in a statement.

The meteor was also visible in parts of southern Texas, according to the American Meteor Society. Sightings were reported in McAllen, Alamo, Harlingen and as far away as Sebastian and Edinburg.

Meteors occasionally survive the fiery passage through Earth’s atmosphere, but they usually go unnoticed because many fall or burn up over the ocean.

Earlier this month, a bolide – a term which refers to an exceptionally bright meteor – exploded over Israel and the West Bank in broad daylight, causing a loud boom. And in February, a 1-meter asteroid was discovered only a few hours before entering the atmosphere, lighting up the sky in parts of France and Western Europe.

WATCH: Meteor lights up the sky over northern Mexico pic.twitter.com/wm4xnYOYMd — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 29, 2023