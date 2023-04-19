US News
Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska briefly on lockdown
Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command, was briefly put on lockdown after someone reported hearing “loud noises,” officials say. The all-clear has been given.
The incident began at 2 p.m. on Wednesday when the base sent an alert to service members, telling them to immediately barricade themselves for an unspecified emergency.
“REAL WORLD: Offutt Air Force Base is currently on lockdown. Movement on base is restricted,” the alert said. “Stay inside, and lock and barricade doors if possible.”
The lockdown was lifted at 2:23 p.m. and service members were told to resume normal activity.
“Someone reported a series of loud noises to our Defenders,” the base said in an update. “Out of an abundance of caution, our Defenders locked down the base, cleared the area in question, and determined there was no threat.”
Offutt Air Force Base is located next to Bellevue, a few miles south of downtown Omaha.
