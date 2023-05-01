World
Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Okinawa Island, no tsunami threat
A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck off Japan’s Okinawa Island, with light shaking felt across the island, seismologists say. There is no threat of a major tsunami.
The earthquake, which struck at 12:22 p.m. local time on Monday, was centered about 84 kilometers (52 miles) east of Naha, or 68 kilometers (42 miles) southeast of Okinawa.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) put the preliminary magnitude at 6.2, while the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put it slightly lower, at 5.9. It struck about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep, making it a shallow earthquake.
While no tsunami warnings have been issued, JMA advised that small sea level changes are possible along the coast of Okinawa Island. “Please be careful around water,” it said.
The USGS estimates that nearly 1.3 million people on Okinawa Island may have felt light shaking as a result of the earthquake. No areas on land were exposed to moderate or strong shaking.
Japan is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin which is prone to large earthquakes.
In March 2011, a massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan, causing a devastating tsunami which wiped out entire communities and killed at least 19,689 people. More than 2,500 others are missing and presumed dead.
Strong earthquake hits off Japan’s Okinawa Island, no tsunami threat
ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi killed in Syria
India becomes world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people
Small plane crashes into Los Angeles hillside, killing 1
34 injured in roof collapse at house party near Ohio State University
North Korea releases footage of first-ever solid-fuel ICBM launch
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
Most Viewed
-
Business7 days ago
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
-
World1 week ago
Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve themselves, at least 47 dead
-
World2 days ago
Drone attack hits oil terminal in Crimea
-
World7 hours ago
ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi killed in Syria
-
US News24 hours ago
Small plane crashes into Los Angeles hillside, killing 1
-
World6 days ago
7.1 quake hits off Indonesia, generating small tsunami
-
US News3 days ago
U.S. Army helicopters crash in Alaska, killing 3
-
Legal6 days ago
1 killed in shooting at Rose State College near Oklahoma City