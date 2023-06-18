Ohio Amber Alert: 2 young boys missing from Cleveland

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Nathaniel and Gabriel were found safe.

An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez after they were reported missing from Cleveland, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Nathaniel and Gabriel were last seen at 1483 West 98th in Cleveland on Saturday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Christian Salinas and 33-year-old Andrew Lopez. They’re believed to be driving in a red 2001 Toyota Solara with Ohio license plate number JEV5186.

Anyone who sees Nathaniel, Gabriel, Salinas or Lopez is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5105 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

BNO News is building a platform to make the media and government in the U.S. more transparent. A global newsroom where anyone can access raw, unfiltered information. Help us make CivicWire a reality: join our crowdfunding campaign at civicwire.com.