Texas Amber Alert: Ja’Myra Strawder missing from Princeton

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder after she was reported missing from Princeton, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Ja’Myra was last seen at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way in Princeton, according to the amber alert. Specific details were not immediately released.

A statement from the Princeton Police Department said Ja’Myra left her residence voluntarily, but the case meets the criteria for an amber alert. Multiple agencies are working on the case.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Lee Carter III, who is believed to be driving a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate number RNS-2973.

Anyone who sees Ja’Myra, Carter or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Princeton Police Department at (972) 736-3901 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

